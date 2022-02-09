“My father died in a car crash. I was 15 at the time. Since then, things have been very tight with money. My mom had to care for 7 of us, alone. When my chattan proposed, I was afraid to tell her. I knew that she would be so embarrassed that she can’t help me.

I have what I’ve saved from my job but I don’t have enough to make a simple wedding, or to get started with my first home. If Rav Elbaz’s “orphan wedding” campaign this month raises enough, I will be able to rent a dress, and a hall, and so will a group of others like me. The help would make a world of difference.” - “Shana”, 20*

There are few who get to know Israel’s greatest rabbis personally. 28 young couples, however, have built a very special relationship with none other than Rav Reuven Elbaz.

Rav Elbaz has made a personal appeal to the public on behalf of a group of impoverished young men and women who have lost a parent. All of them are scheduled to get married this month, but are lacking what they need. Whether it be food for a guest, a set of pots and pans, or chairs to sit on, every donation is desperately needed.

Those who give receive the Rav’s blessing for success in everything they do.

Donations are being accepted here for a limited time.

*Details changed to protect the orphans’ privacy