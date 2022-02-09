Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton (New Hope) on Wednesday visited the Ussishkin Primary School in Kfar Saba, together with Kfar Saba Mayor Rafi Saar.

Bennett and Shasha-Biton met with the school's pedagogical staff, who told them about the current challenges facing the education system. The Prime Minister emphasized the government's commitment to continue continuous daily routine as much as possible, as part of the concept of "life alongside coronavirus."

The Prime Minister and the Education Minister then spoke with sixth-grade students, who told them about how they are experiencing with the Omicron wave, especially the influence on their studying routines and social lives.

"I am very pleased to be here with you this morning," Bennett told the students. "You have taught me much; you are wise and understanding children."

"Our approach is that we will work very hard, in many ways, so that you may continue coming to school. Your part of the deal is for you to be good children, children who see each other. When there is somebody out of the group, then you bring them in and do not create all kinds of higher and lower groups.

"We will do everything so that you may continue to come to school every day as usual, and that you will be able to realize the wonderful dreams that you have described."

He added: "We are in the Omicron wave and are fighting with all means at our disposal in order to safeguard health. Alongside this, you will be able to come study in school every day and your parents will be able to go to work. I have no doubt that we will be able to get through this together."

Shasha-Biton remarked, "We will deal with the social issue first and I promise you we will see to all of the educational material later. The most important thing now is for you pupils to be here in school so that you can receive everything you need socially, by meeting with each other. I thank the pedagogical staffs that are working. We see your good and hard work in the field."

Kfar Saba Mayor Saar said, "This has been a historic and moving visit today in Kfar Saba. After 21 years in which no prime minister came here, I was pleased to host Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Education Minister Dr. Yifat Shasha-Biton, who have come to the Ussishkin School in the city."

"During the visit, I showed them the achievements of the education system in Kfar Saba, especially our successful initiatives in dealing with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. Thanks to the, 'Strengthened Forever,' plan that we are quickly and thoroughly formulating at this time, Kfar Saba will continue to be a model for other cities in education and social welfare."