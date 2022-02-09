Iran on Wednesday unveiled a new missile with a range of 1,450 kilometers (900.9 miles), Tasnim reported.

According to Tasnim, the missile was displayed during a visit by top Iranian military leaders to Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) missile bases.

Tasnim added that the "strategic weapon is a third-generation long-range missile developed by the IRGC."

The missile weighs one-third less than similar missiles, and preparation time before launch has been reduced to one-sixth of the usual requirement, the site added.