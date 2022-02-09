Two construction workers died at a worksite in Tel Aviv Wednesday morning, after they fell from a skyscraper under construction.

The incident occurred on Rabbi Nissim Street, when two construction workers, both roughly 30 years of age, fell from the 40th floor of the building under construction.

Emergency first responders from MDA were dispatched to the scene, but were forced to declare the two dead on the spot.

Police have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

MDA paramedic Barkal Nuni said: “We arrived at the construction site and we saw two workers unconscious after having fallen from a great height.”

“We performed medical examinations on them, but they had no vital signs and had suffered very serious multi-system injuries and we were forced to declare their deaths on the scene.”