Rabbi Baruch Dov Povarsky, one of the deans of the Ponevezh Yeshiva in Bnei Brak, on Tuesday was hospitalized following a routine examination, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

According to Kikar Hashabbat, Rabbi Povarsky arrived at Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center for routine examinations, but the doctors decided to admit him for observation after seeing the results.

Rabbi Povarsky contracted COVID-19 last month, and shortly afterwards recovered.

Sources close to him told Kikar Hashabbat that they are "optimistic" and that Rabbi Povarsky was "receiving antibiotics, and we hope that G-d willing, he will be released already by tomorrow."

They added, however, that Rabbi Povarsky "is not a young man, and therefore every prayer and decision to add in good deeds is important for his recovery."

The public is asked to pray for the recovery of Rabbi Baruch Dov, the son of Chaya Feigel, among the other ill of Israel.