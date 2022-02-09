El Al Airlines is now offering a "buy one, get one almost free" deal on flight tickets, Israel Hayom reported.

Under the deal, the traveler will be required only to pay airport fees - a sum which ranges between a few dozen dollars to a few hundred dollars, depending on the destination.

In order to receive the discount, both tickets must be for the same flight.

Participating destinations for economy class tickets include: Athens, Larnaca, Paris, London, Frankfurt, Zurich, Tbilisi, Amsterdam, Budapest, Munich, Lisbon, Madrid, Milano, Marseille, Prague, Vienna, Rome, Bucharest, Moscow, Berlin, Brussels, Geneva, Sofia, New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Johannesburg, and Toronto.

Participating destinations for premium tickets include: Paris, New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Johannesburg, and Toronto.

Tickets must be purchased by February 12, for flights departing Israel by March 26 and returning to Israel by April 7. The discount is capped at eight tickets: four paid, and four free, and destinations cannot be combined.