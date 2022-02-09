The US State Department has approved the possible sale to Jordan of guided multiple launch rocket systems and related equipment for an estimated cost of $70 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, according to the Reuters news agency.

Jordan has requested to buy 114 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) Unitary High Explosive (HE) Tri-Mode Fuze (GMLRS-U) (M31) Rockets, and 114 Reduced Range Practice Rockets (RRPR), the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency said.

Last week, the State Department approved several potential weapons sales to Mideast allies including Jordan.

The approvals included the possible sale of F-16 fighter jets and related equipment to Jordan at an estimated cost of $4.21 billion.

Washington has in the past delivered Black Hawk helicopters to Jordan, a move aimed at helping protect the kingdom's borders and counter the threat from Islamist terrorists.

In 2015, Washington said it would increase overall US assistance to Jordan from $660 million to $1 billion annually for between 2015 and 2017.