Sirens were sounded in the Wadi Ara and Samaria areas overnight Tuesday, shortly after 1:00 a.m. Israel time.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said an anti-aircraft missile had been fired from Syria towards Israeli territory. The missile exploded in the air and no actual interception was carried out.

Meanwhile, Syrian media reported that the country’s air defense systems had been activated against “hostile targets” over the capital, Damascus.

Prior to that report, there were reports of Israeli aircraft hovering over Lebanon.

Last week, Syrian media reported that Israel had carried out an air strike in the Damascus area.

A Syrian military official said the air strike occurred around 3:05 a.m. He added that the country’s air defense systems intercepted some of the missiles and that material damage was caused.

Last month, Syrian media reported that the Syrian air defenses had thwarted an Israeli air strike on the port of Latakia.

There were no reports of injuries, but a fire reportedly broke out in the area of the port where the containers are stored.

Two weeks before that, Syrian media reported that Israel launched an air strike in the Damascus area.