Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is holding a discussion Tuesday night on the Pegasus affair and the police's alleged illegal use of the software to spy on Israeli citizens.

The discussion was attended by the Minister of Justice, the Minister of Internal Security, the Attorney General, Deputy Attorney General Amit Marari, the Cabinet secretary, and other officials.

Before a decision is made on the mechanism for investigating the affair, Bennett requested that the 26 names mentioned in a report in the Calcalist newspaper be examined.

Due to this, it was decided in the coming days to wait for the results of the preliminary investigation headed by the Deputy Attorney General Marari.

Under the direction of the Attorney General, the team will also be joined by representatives from the Shin Bet and the Mossad.

After the findings are presented, a decision will be made on the establishment of a state commission of inquiry into the affair.