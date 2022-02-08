Virtually the entire world is now in the “Level 4” very high-risk category for coronavirus according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

On Monday, several more countries were added to the top tier which now includes a grand total of 130 countries. The CDC recommends Americans “avoid travel to these destinations,” and warns people who do decide to travel there regardless, “make sure you are fully vaccinated.”

It is noteworthy that many if not most of the most vaccinated countries in the world – Israel, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Italy etc. – are in that dangerous Level 4.

According to CNN, a country enters Level 4 if it has more than 500 COVID cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days.

There are now 52 countries in Level 3, 5 in Level 2, and 8 in Level 1. In case anyone is looking for somewhere safe to vacation, these are the Level 1 countries: Benin, China, Falkland Islands, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Sierra Leone, Taiwan, and East Timor.