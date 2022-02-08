"הנה צו האלוף, למה לא חותמים עליו?" דוברות

Speaking at today's Besheva Jerusalem Conference, the heads of the Young Settlement Forum, Atara Cohen and Uri Bertfeld, demanded the signing of a general order applying the Electricity Law to Young Settlements and allowing dozens of communities to be connected to the national power grid.

"Here is a general order. Why not sign?" said Cohen, holding up the order as she spoke - an order that has been reviewed by legal advisers. "I call on this country's decision makers to take this step.



"Our children don't deserve to endure another winter like the one we've been going through in the past few weeks - and in recent years," she added.