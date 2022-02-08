Eric Trump, the son of former US President Donald Trump, said that his family bears a special love for Orthodox Jews.

“There is no family in the world that loves the Orthodox community more than the Trump family, and there is no family that loves Israel more than the Trump family,” Trump said at the ECAP Healthcare Summit at the Trump Doral Hotel in Miami on Monday, Yeshiva World News reported.

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former President Trump and sister of Eric Trump, converted to Judaism and is raising her children as Orthodox Jews with her husband Jared Kushner.

The former President on Monday heaped praise on a new book by his Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, himself an Orthodox Jew.

"David Friedman has written a memoir in which he explains how our foreign policy of “peace through strength” brought about unprecedented support for Israel and once-in-a-lifetime peace agreements between Israel and five Muslim nations (with more to come)—the Abraham Accords. His book is aptly named "Sledgehammer". Go to Sledgehammerbook.com to order your copy and learn more about how American foreign policy is supposed to work—making us stronger, safer, and more prosperous at home and abroad. Congrats to David on a great new book!" said Trump.