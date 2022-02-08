The expiration date for the Pfizer shots currently in Israel's possession has been extended by two weeks, Channel 12 reported on Sunday.

According to the report, Health Clinics were notified of the extension on Thursday. The original expiration date was supposed to be this coming Wednesday.

The extension concerns some unused 250,000 shots which would otherwise be "thrown in the trash," amid a dramatic decline in demand for the shots in recent weeks, the report said.

Senior Health Clinic officials told Channel 12 that "the health ministry is no longer doing enough to encourage vaccination. We are ourselves trying in the clinics, but it is not enough. It is painful to see the vaccination clinics empty, with nobody coming."