Media giant Disney will be releasing a special television miniseries on Anne Frank’s protector.

Deadline reported that Disney+, the online streaming service owned by Disney, has ordered a new miniseries called A Small Light, based on the life of Miep Gies, the woman who shielded Anne Frank and her family from the Nazis for more than two years.

The National Geographic limited series was written by Joan Rater and Tony Phelan of Grey’s Anatomy fame, and will be produced by ABC Signature and Israel’s Keshet Studios.

Miep Gies, the Austrian-born Dutch woman who hid Anne Frank and her family, hid eight Jews from the Nazis for over two years, after her employer, Otto Frank – Anne Frank’s father – appealed to her to take his family in.

From 1942 to 1944, Gies and her husband, Jan, hid the eight in The Secret Annex, a hidden area in the building where Otto Frank had maintained offices during the war.

Producers have begun casting for the main characters of A Small Light, and filming is set to begin in Europe in the coming months.