MK Yisrael Eichler (United Torah Judaism) on Monday evening responded to inciting statements by Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) blaming the haredi sector for the rising cost of living.

"Evet tried to embitter the lives of haredim by raising the prices of sweet drinks and disposables. But he pulled the demon of price hikes out of the bottle, and then prices began to rise in all areas of the economy," Eicher said.

Avigdor Liberman was born Evet Liberman. He changed his name to the Hebrew Avigdor after immigrating to Israel in 1978. Since the 2019 elections, politicians angry with Liberman have often referred to him as Evet.

Eichler continued, "The one who called to throw the haredim in wheelbarrows into a garbage dump has once again found a target for his arrow. He continues to permit spilling the blood of haredim, and incites the public to begin riots in Israel."

Eichler told the MKs, "Today a haredi Jew was cruelly beaten in Bnei Brak by a cruel and incited police officer, because he did not wear a mask. And whose fault is that? Those who say, 'The haredim hate us,' and those like Liberman who blame the haredim for the high cost of living."

"The deadly blows by the police against haredi Jews, as occurred today in Bnei Brak and as occur in every violent meeting of the police and haredim, are a direct result of the incitement by Liberman and his friends. May the Guardian of Israel protect the remnants of Israel from the enemies from without and from the enemies at home."