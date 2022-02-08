British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made clear that sanctions and other measures will be ready in the event of a Russian attack on Ukraine, and his government will ask parliament for sanctions on Russian individuals and companies.

Writing in The Times and quoted by Reuters, Johnson said Britain is considering deploying Royal Air Force Typhoon fighters and Royal Navy warships to protect southeastern Europe.

Johnson also said Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will both travel to Moscow soon.

"British sanctions and other measures will be ready for any renewed Russian attack," Johnson stressed.

"The government will ask parliament for new powers to sanction a wider range of Russian individuals and entities, including any company linked to the Russian state or operating in a sector of strategic importance to the Kremlin," he added.

The UK is also preparing to reinforce the British-led Nato battlegroup in Estonia, Johnson said.

"I welcome Germany's statement that Nord Stream 2 would be reconsidered in the event of an incursion," he wrote.

Johnson’s comments come amid tensions between Russia and Ukraine, after 100,000 Russian troops were amassed near Ukraine, fueling Western worries of a possible offensive.

Earlier on Monday, US President Joe Biden warned that "there will no longer be Nord Stream 2," a crucial Russia-to-Germany natural gas pipeline, if Russia further invades Ukraine with "tanks and troops".

On Sunday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that Russia could invade Ukraine "any day," launching a conflict that would come at an "enormous human cost."

"If war breaks out, it will come at an enormous human cost to Ukraine, but we believe that based on our preparations and our response, it will come at a strategic cost to Russia as well," Sullivan said, according to The Associated Press.

Ukraine's presidency later insisted the chance of resolving its tensions with Russia through diplomacy remained greater than that of an attack.

Biden warned Ukraine's President recently that there is a "distinct possibility" Russia could take military action against Ukraine in February.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin later said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has the capability to launch a military offensive against Ukraine, as he called on Russia to stand down on Ukraine.

Biden has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that an attack on Ukraine would be met with severe economic consequences for Moscow.

The US President has said he would consider personally sanctioning Putin if Russia invades Ukraine.

Last week, US lawmakers said they are confident they can pass a sanctions package against Russia which Senator Bob Menendez described as "the mother of all sanctions".