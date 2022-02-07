A 102-year old Jewish magician has been honoured with an MBE by Prince William for his charitable work, the Jewish Chronicle reported.

Henry Lewis, who lives in a Jewish Care home, was at Buckingham Palace last week where, as part of this year’s New Years Honors list, he was awarded the MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire).

Lewis is a lifelong magician who has travelled internationally performing magic across the world. He has spent his older years actively fundraising for charity.

"I performed in Canada. I performed in Denmark, [in] Israel, in Massachusetts in two very large theatres. So I’ve had a very, very good life compared to most and I’ve done a lot in it,” Jewish told the PA news wire.

“Mazel Tov to Henry Lewis, 102, who received his MBE from the Duke of Cambridge and was the oldest person to receive an honour in the New Year's honours list,” Jewish Care said on Twitter.

“Henry is a resident at our Wolfson Assisted Living at Sandringham and receives his award as honorary vice president of the Magic Circle, and for his services to fundraising and charitable causes.

Lewis, born in 1919 in Hackney as one one of eight children, became interested in being a magician after finding a magic book in the trash as a child. While he never became a professional magician, he took time off from his job as an auctioneer to perform magic for charitable endeavours, according to the BBC.

After being presented with the donor by Prince William, Lewis performed a trick for the prince, pulling a safety pin through a handkerchief.

“I often can’t believe my age, but my advice would be, be satisfied with what you’ve got. My whole life has been good and I had a very happy marriage, I wouldn't change a thing," Lewis told Jewish Care. I’ve been lucky to have a life of more than 100 years. I try to stay independent as I can and do as much as I can.”

Lewis said that he loves magic because “magic gives me an interest that I could not have otherwise, I like audiences, I love to perform in front of people and make them smile.”