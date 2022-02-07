Chicago police are searching for an assailant who threatened Jewish students last month, yelling at the students “All of you should be killed.”

The incident took place outside Yeshivas Tiferes Tzvi Academy on January 13 at around 2:30 p.m., Fox News reported.

According to police, the assailant screamed antisemitic abuse and threats at students and their teacher.

The students told the police that as the suspect, believed to be in his 40s, walked by them he screamed “All of you should be killed.”

The investigation comes amid a worrying increase in hate crimes against Jews in Chicago.

Last week, police apprehended Shahid Hussain, 39, after he allegedly spray painted swastikas on two synagogues and two high schools in the West Rogers area of the city on January 30.

West Rogers Park was also targeted with other hate crimes during the same time period, including assaults and broken windows.

In a statement quoted by WGN, 50th Ward Ald. Debra Silverstein said, "I am very upset to report that there were multiple distressing incidents in our neighborhood this weekend. Public safety is of the utmost importance, and the Chicago Police are closely investigating each case."

Sileverstein also noted that the incidents occurred not long after International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

"I am as upset as you are by this news. The 50th Ward is a safe and caring neighborhood, and these incidents are not in line with our values. I will continue to communicate with the police, and I will update you when any more information becomes available.”