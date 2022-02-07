A Delta Airlines flight had a rough landing at Atlanta Airport on Sunday after one of its tires blew.

The blown tire caused the plane to rolls across the grass after it landed on Sunday afternoon.

WSBTV reported that a Delta spokesperson said that Flight 1277 form Dallas “experienced a flat tire and the plane came to rest on the taxi way” at approximately 3:40 p.m.

According to the FAA, the plane rolled across the grass.

Several of the airport’s taxiways were shut down by the incident. The over 100 passengers on the plane were able to disembark by 6 p.m.

On Sunday evening, Delta released a statement: “Upon landing at Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson International Airport, Delta flight 1277 operating from Dallas Fort Worth, experienced a flat tire and the plane came to rest on the taxi way. While the aircraft receives maintenance, customers are being deplaned and bused to the terminal.”

The FAA announced that it will open an investigation. However, it noted that pilots are trained to deal with the occurrence of a blown tire.

“Each landing gear has multiple tires and pilots are trained how to safely respond to these situations,” the FAA said.

There have been no reports of injuries.