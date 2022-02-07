A London, UK Jewish nursery school under investigation by police for safety concerns has been closed down, the UK Jewish News reported.

Little Goldies, a nursery school operated by Golders Green United Synagogue, was placed under investigation by police after they learned of allegations of improper conduct by staff toward the nursery’s children.

On Wednesday, the United Synagogue shut down the nursery school, saying it was “no longer viable.”

The nursery’s registration was suspended on January 10 after an inspection by Ofsted (Office for Standards in Education).

The United Synagogue sent an email last week to parents explaining that Little Goldies was shutting down.

“We have taken this very regrettable decision with a heavy heart but in recognition that while the investigation is ongoing, Little Goldies is no longer viable and will not be able to reopen in its current form,” the email said.

“Safeguarding remains the first priority and we are absolutely committed to working with all relevant agencies to conclude the investigation, but we recognize that the sudden suspension has left parents with no alternative but to make other childcare arrangements. We sincerely hope that your children are now settled and happy in alternative settings.”

Ofsted’s website lists a ranking of “good” given to Little Goldies in February 2020.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.