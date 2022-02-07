The Knesset held a "40 signatures" debate initiated by the opposition against the government Monday evening following the publication of a report that the police had used the Pegasus software of the NSO group in order to spy on many public officials and private citizens in Israel.

Bennett took to the podium and attacked the opposition: "I want to understand - does it hurt you that we stopped the suitcases of cash for Hamas? Does it hurt you that we prevented sixth and seventh and eighth elections? Is that your vision? It hurt you that we opened the kashrut market to competition."

"The reason you are not in government - because you have not been able to form a government four times. Most Israeli citizens are shocked by your vision to go to another election," Bennett said.