A hearing in the trial of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu which was scheduled for tomorrow has been cancelled following revelations that the police used the NSO group's Pegasus software to spy on key witnesses in the case.

Judges ordered the hearing cancelled following reports that a number of businessmen, journalists, and former government officials involved in the Case 4000 investigation against Netanyahu were targeted by police hacking efforts, including Shlomo Filber, the former director-general of the Communications Ministry and confidant of then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Avi Berger, who also served in the past as director-general of the Communications Ministry.

Relatives and advisors of former Prime Minister Netanyahu are also said to have been targets of the spyware, including Netanyahu’s son, Avner, and aides Topaz Luk and Yonatan Urich.

The cancellation was ordered so that prosecutors would have time to respond to the allegations regarding the police's conduct.

According to the report by Calcalist, police not only used the spyware in the Netanyahu investigations, but a long list of public figures, ranging from government ministry chiefs to prominent businessmen, relatives of politicians, protesters, and residents of outpost communities in Judea and Samaria, according to a report released Monday morning.

The spying was carried out without the proper warrants,