Two Florida teens have been arrested for vandalizing the home and car of a Bonita Springs rabbi.

The teens, identified as a 14-year old and a 17-year old, stand accused of committing a January 31 incident in which Chabad of Bonita Springs Rabbi Mendy Greenberg’s mailbox was vandalized, the window of car parked near his home was shattered, and “Jews” was spray painted in orange on his driveway.

They have been charged with a felony, WINK News reported.

On Friday, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno confirmed to the media that the teens had been arrested for targeting Rabbi Greenberg’s house.

They were initially charged with first-demeanor criminal mischief, said Marceno. The charge has since been upgraded to a felony.

“Because their crime was motivated by hate and prejudice that misdemeanor charge is now enhanced to a felony,” Marceno said. “This behavior sickens me.”

“Contrary to what Whoopi Goldberg believes, the Holocaust was driven by hatred toward the race of people and sadly, hatred toward the Jewish people still exists today,” Marceno added.

He explained that if a hate crime occurs based on race or ethnicity, the charge is automatically upgraded to a felony.

Rabbi Greenberg, who has lived in Bonita Springs for 17 years, said during a press conference that he has never experienced anything similar before.

“For the Jewish community, my message is there is nothing to be fearful for,” Greenberg said. “We are here to stay, we are not going anywhere. We are proud of who we are.”