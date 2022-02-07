United Torah Judaism chief MK Moshe Gafni on Sunday night slammed Israel Police, saying that it had political motives for using the Pegasus program to spy on public figures on Israel's political right.

According to him, part of the goal was to bring down former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is now facing trial for what is seen by many as trumped-up charges.

"They wanted to bring down the Prime Minister, the Right, and the haredim, and so they simply used an spy program around everything Netanyahu does," Gafni told Kol Hai Radio.

"You can always find something on any person, and they found it.

"It turns out that the government and the Knesset do not have any authority to decide anything - only the Attorney General can do whatever he wants."