Israel Police spokesperson Eli Levi on Monday morning responded to Calcalist's expose, claiming that Israel Police hacked the phones of many prominent Israelis.

"To this moment, there has been no flaw in Israel Police's work," Levi told 103 FM Radio.

"We are transparent and open to every investigation. If it is found that a police officer or someone else in uniform committed a crime, he will be brought to trial immediately."

"An injustice has been done to officers, policemen, and investigators of great merit," he added.

According to Calcalist's report, the hacks were carried out without warrants, and the information collected was forwarded to investigators, with no disclosures regarding the means used to obtain the information.

Among those targeted were Bezeq CEOs Stella Hendler and Dudu Mizrahi; a number of journalists from Walla, including ex-Walla editor-in-chief Aviram Elad; relatives and advisors of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, including Netanyahu’s son, Avner, and aides Topaz Luk and Yonatan Urich. The list also included Yair Katz, chairman of the workers union at Israel Aerospace Industries; the son of Likud MK Haim Katz; directors-general of a number of government ministries; the mayors of Netanya, Mevaseret Tzion, Kiryat Ata, and Holon; and supermarket tycoon Rami Levy.

Furthermore, a number of businessmen, journalists, and former government officials involved in the Case 4000 investigation against Netanyahu were targeted by police hacking efforts, including Shlomo Filber, the former director-general of the Communications Ministry and confidant of then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Avi Berger, who also served in the past as director-general of the Communications Ministry.