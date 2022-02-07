Nearly 800 doctors are in quarantine or have tested positive for COVID-19, Israel's Health Ministry reported Monday morning.

Among the 5145 medical staff quarantined or infected with the virus, 787 are doctors, 1,629 are nurses, and 2,729 are employed in other roles in the medical field.

Sunday saw 52,600 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, bringing the national total to 323,911 active cases.

There are 2,812 coronavirus-positive patients who are hospitalized, including 1,235 who are in serious condition. Among these are 377 patients whose condition is critical, 20 who are on ECMO (heart and lung) machines, and 293 who are intubated.

A total 28.16% of COVID-19 test results were positive on Sunday, the Ministry added.

Sunday also saw the deaths of 20 coronavirus-positive individuals, bringing the death toll to 9,180.