A man of about 30 suffered severe injuries Sunday night when a fire broke out in a residential building on Bnei Brak's Jabotinsky Street.

The fire began around 2:00a.m., in a first-floor apartment in an eight-story building.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics arriving at the scene provided the injured with medical care and transferred him to a hospital.

MDA spokesperson Zaki Heler said, "At 2:15a.m. the MDA hotline received a report of a fire in a first floor apartment in an eight-story building on Ze'ev Jabotinsky Street in Bnei Brak."

"MDA paramedics administered first aid and evacuated to Tel Hashomer Hospital at Sheba Medical Center a man of about 30 in serious condition, with third-degree burns on all parts of his body.""