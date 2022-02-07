A military expert on behalf of Yemen’s Houthi rebels threatened last week that Houthi missiles and drones will reach Tel Aviv and the Eilat Port, as well as other targets in Israel.

Speaking on Iranian Al-Alam TV, as translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), the expert, Brigadier General Abdallah Al-Jafari, also warned that he expects that the UAE's Burj Khalifa and Expo 2020 will be targeted as well.

"The very same missiles and drones that have reached the UAE today will reach Tel Aviv and the Eilat Port. There are also other missiles and drones with a longer range — a range of 2,500 km — and can go beyond the Zionist entity,” he stated.

"All the targets that have been detected will be hit. Some of the targets that have been defined will be announced in the coming days. Personally, I expect that the Burj Khalifa and Expo 2020 will be targeted," added Al-Jafari.

The interview aired just after the Houthis fired a ballistic missile which was intercepted by the local air defense systems.

The attack occurred during the visit of President Isaac Herzog to the UAE.

The Houthis and their allies took over large parts of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, in 2015. A Saudi-led military coalition then intervened in Yemen to try to restore the government.

It has long been believed that Iran is planning to use the Houthis to take over Yemen and seize the key strategic port of Aden, which controls the entrance to the Red Sea and ultimately to the Israeli resort city of Eilat.

Iran denies it is backing the Houthis and has also denied Saudi Arabian accusations that Tehran provided the Houthi rebels in Yemen with ballistic capabilities.