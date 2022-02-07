Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett have ordered the Judea and Samaria High Planning Committee to suspend discussions on approving the construction plan for the E-1 area, which connects Ma'ale Adumim and Jerusalem, Israel Hayom reports.

This is a plan that covers an area of ​​about 12,000 dunams, most of them state-owned land, and which centers around the construction of about 3,500 housing units.

The committee began discussing the plan only at the end of Benjamin Netanyahu's last term as Prime Minister, after it was frozen for many years. Bennett and Gantz's intervention came in the fourth phase of the plans six approval stages, after most of the Palestinian Arabs' objections to the plan were heard.

According to the Israel Hayom report, the directive to stop the discussions and stop promoting the plan followed fierce objections by the Meretz party, which made it clear that it considered the E-1 plan a "red line", as well as opposition from the US, which has been consistent in this matter for many years. The United States favors the Palestinian Arab position on E-1 and claims that the plan interrupts the Palestinian continuum from north to south and "may prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state in the future."

The Israeli position, on the other hand, is that the plan does not interrupt any such sequence, which does not exist in any case, and that, if necessary, the E-1 area can be bypassed both by roads and tunnels and by construction. All prime ministers, since Yitzhak Rabin who initiated the plan, have expressed public support for it but have had difficulty advancing it due to the political pressure.

Israel Hayom notes that for years, there has been an almost complete consensus in Israel regarding the need to connect Ma'ale Adumim to Jerusalem through the construction of E-1, and in the future - to apply Israeli sovereignty over this area, as part of the permanent borders of the State of Israel. Eight prime ministers, including Ariel Sharon and Ehud Olmert, pledged to build in E-1, but with the exception of the construction of a police station in the area, construction has not advanced due to pressure and opposition from the US and the EU.

"After years of a freeze, when we finally started moving in the direction of the planning approval procedures, this intervention is unacceptable," Ma'ale Adumim Mayor Benny Kashriel told Israel Hayom, adding, "We thought Gantz was the successor of Rabin, who initiated the plan and declared E-1 lands to be state lands. Unfortunately, we are being deceived. This was done without consulting us and without our agreement. It is time to realize our hold on these lands through construction, before others take over. The claim that E-1 interrupts a Palestinian sequence is not true. Anyone who knows the area knows this. It's just an excuse to stop us from evolving and growing."

Gantz’s office declined to comment on the report, while Bennett's office did not respond to a request for comment.