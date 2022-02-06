Kan reports that a senior ISA official arrived at Foreign Minister Yair Lapid's home to review security procedures with the minister in light of an incident last month in which Lapid left his security detail behind. Lapid claimed that he had rushed ahead in order to reach the Knesset or a vote.

According to ISA officials, Lapid continues to stretch the limits despite the refresher course.

Last month it was reported that Lapid, who enjoys a significant personal security detail mainly due to his position as Alternate Prime Minister, had 'slipped away' from his security and traveled from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem unescorted to vote in the Knesset plenum.

The incident took place during a nighttime vote on December 29th. Lapid was called to the plenum unexpectedly, and the security guards asked him to wait a few minutes to allow them to get organized and escort him to the Knesset.

The foreign minister did not wait for the security guards and claimed he was "in a hurry to vote". The security guards met him only in the Knesset building itself.

A source with firsthand knowledge of the incident claimed that 'Lapid is acting in a way that harms his security guards and his personal safety. It should be noted that this is not the first time that Lapid has slipped away from his security guards, and even when he was chairman of the opposition, similar allegations were made against him.'