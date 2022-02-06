Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with President Joe Biden by phone Sunday evening.

During the call, Bennett congratulated President Biden on the successful military operation which led to the elimination of senior ISIS terrorist Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, saying that the operation had made the world a safer place.

The two leaders also discussed regional challenges, including increasing Iranian belligerence, and efforts to halt Iran’s nuclear program.

In addition, Bennett and Biden also spoke about tensions between Russia and the Ukraine.

The Israeli premier thanked President Biden for his personal support for Israel, as well as American support for the Jewish state, emphasizing US financial aid for the Iron Dome missile defense network.

Bennett concluded the conversation by inviting Biden and the First Lady to visit Israel, with the two leaders agreeing to keep in regular contact.