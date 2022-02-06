A new study released by the US Centers for Disease Control is under fire over both the study’s methodology and its presentation, just two days after its publication.

On Friday, the CDC published the study in its own journal, the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR).

For the study, CDC researchers telephoned hundreds of California residents who were tested for SARS-CoV-2 from last February till the beginning of December.

A total of 652 people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 were surveyed, compared to 1,176 people who tested negative.

Researchers matched study participants in the negative and positive cohorts based on age groups, gender, and region within California. Participants were called two days after they received the results of their tests.

Participants interviewed over the phone were asked to self-report on how often they wore face masks while in indoor public venues, and which type they generally wore. Researchers then compared the rates at which respondents with negative tests wore masks, broke down into three categories, versus the rates at which those with positive tests said they had worn masks.

The study, which screened for people who had previously tested positive for the coronavirus, found that use of N95 (or KN95) respirators while participants were visiting indoor public venues had a statistically significant impact in reducing their odds of testing positive for SARS-CoV-2.

While surgical masks had a smaller impact, the study also found it to be statistically significant.

The impact of cloth masks, however, was not statistically significant, the report said.

The CDC quickly promoted the study, releasing an infographic showing the raw rate reduction data, while neglecting to note that cloth masks failed to cross the design threshold of the study for statistical significance.