The African Union on Sunday rejected attempts by Algeria and South Africa to revoke Israel’s status as an observer in the organization, and decided to establish a committee to continue consultations on the subject, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said Sunday afternoon.

The committee’s conclusions will be presented at the African Union Summit in 2023.

"Israel’s acceptance as an observer in the African Union is a clear interest for us all – for Israel, for the African Union, and for the Union’s members," the Israeli Foreign Ministry said. "It will facilitate increased cooperation between Israel and African countries."

"Israel attaches great importance to expanding the dialogue and cooperation with the African Union in line with changes in the Middle East, and views it as an important expression of our shared activities for the continent’s next generation."