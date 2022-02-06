The Kuwaiti Ministry of Information banned the “Death on the Nile” film from cinemas due to the lead role in the movie of Israeli Gal Gadot, who the defined as "a former Israeli occupation army soldier".

According to a report in the Al-Qabas newspaper, the movie will be removed from movie theaters in Kuwait .

The report noted that The Kuwaiti Ministry of Information has previously banned 'Wonder Woman' films from cinemas in Kuwait for the same reason. 'Wonder Woman' was banned in Lebanon, Qatar, Tunisia, and Jordan as well.

According to the report audience from Kuwait and other Arab countries have called for the boycotting the movie on social media.

The report says that the audience expressed "their outrage over the screening of a movie starring Gadot whose history is tarnished with racist anti-Palestinian rhetoric, having previously called for the victory of 'Israel' over Palestinians in its war on Gaza in 2014. The Israeli extended aggression killed 547 children".