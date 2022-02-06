President Isaac Herzog congratulates Queen Elizabeth II on receiving her Platinum Jubilee today, for seventy years of public service on the throne.

President Isaac Herzog congratulated Queen Elizabeth on her Platinum Jubilee on Twitter: "Queen Elizabeth II's powerful sense of duty over a lifetime of public service has been a great inspiration. On behalf of the people of Israel, I congratulate The Queen on an extraordinary 70-year reign as Britain and the royal family celebrate the Platinum Jubilee."