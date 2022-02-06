An impressive inauguration event was held on January 2 in Bucharest, Romania, to mark the opening of a new chesed center. The center is part of a larger project to open many chesed centers across Europe that will provide medical assistance and equipment to thousands of Jewish residents.

The inauguration of the Chesed Center was attended by public figures and rabbis who praised the many charitable activities of the Rabbinical Centre of Europe. Israel's Ambassador to Romania, Mr. David Saranga, and the Commissioner of Romania's National Emergency Department Dr. Riyad Arafat, were honored at the ceremony.

Participants at the event were able to view firsthand the activities of the new chesed center in Bucharest. The center will lend the residents advanced medical equipment and baby equipment, and will provide clothing for the needy.

The head of Romania's National Emergency Department and the corona commissioner surprised participants when he assured the leaders of the RCE that he would promote cooperation between the local health ministry and the chesed center. The special event was held under the auspices of Rabbi Naftali Deitsch, Chabad shaliach in Romania, Rabbi Arie Goldberg, Director General of the Rabbinical Centre of Europe and Rabbi Yossi Bainhaker, Deputy Director General of the Rabbinical Centre of Europe.

A few days later, the RCE inaugurated another chesed center in Zagreb, Croatia. The center will loan an array medical equipment and baby equipment to residents. The ceremony was attended by Mr. Ilan Mor, Ambassador of Israel to Croatia, Ivna Dzerk Dobrbercic, head of public welfare and accessibility and Rabbi Pinchas Zakles, country's head shaliach. REC Director General Rabbi Arie Goldberg and Deputy Director General Rabbi Yossi Bainhaker were also in attendance.

Rabbi Arie Goldberg excitedly concluded the two ceremonies by saying, "Every time there is an inauguration, I get excited. The opening of these chesed centers is a huge aid for European countries as they provide professional assistance to tens of thousands of Jews wherever they are. It is a huge privilege and a great sanctification of G-d that we are privileged to help and assist. I was very excited to hear the promise of the corona commissioner in Romania to establish extensive cooperation for the Jews and I am sure that this will be a big improvement."

Chairman of the RCE, Rabbi Menachem Margolin, noted that so far, twenty-six charity centers have been established throughout Europe. “In the near future, another twenty-four centers will be opened to benefit Jewish communities across the continent.”