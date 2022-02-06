All the way from Miami in the studio with me today is Eda Schottenstein, for a heart-to-heart talk between women, on life, career, family and women of course!

Eda was real and to the point when she told us how she juggles her busy life between her husband David, their philanthropy work they do all over the world, and her Multirole woman a channel she started on the social network attracting the attention of many women out there who need advice on how to deal and juggle with career, family, children, and life.

She recently also started a podcast with another Chabad woman, Rivkah Krinsky, called "From the Inside Out," which is going very well, I listened to some episodes with incredible guests.

Recently certified as a psychologist,.Eda is married to David, and they have 4 children. They live in Miami beach.