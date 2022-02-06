Lt. Amit Itach, 20, from Kibbutz Adamit, was killed last night in a car accident between two vehicles near Moshav Ya'ara in the Western Galilee.

Her funeral will take place today at 3:30 PM in the military section of the Hadera cemetery. Two 21-year-olds from Kibbutz Ayalon who were in the young woman's car were seriously and moderately injured in the accident.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the accident, a 20-year-old resident of Mazra'a, fled the scene and was later arrested.

Paramedic Adrian Okampo said: "When we arrived at the scene we saw two crushed vehicles, one was lying on its roof upside down. Two of the young people were in the vehicle and one was lying outside the vehicle."

"The young woman was unconscious with severe multi-systemic trauma. The other two young men were conscious and suffered injuries. to the head and limbs We provided life-saving medical care to the three in the field, put them in an intensive care unit and evacuated them urgently to the hospital."