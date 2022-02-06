Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday said she wanted Camilla, the wife of her heir Prince Charles, to ultimately be known as Queen Consort, AFP reports.

In a major statement on the eve of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne, the 95-year-old British monarch said it was her "sincere wish" that when Charles becomes king, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort.

It had been previously expected that Camilla would be known as Princess Consort when Charles accedes to the throne.

Addressing the nation in a written statement signed "Your Servant, Elizabeth R," the Queen said that when "in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and Camilla "the same support that you have given me".

"It is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," she added.

The statement shows that the Queen is planning for the future after her death and holds Camilla, who married Charles in a civil ceremony in 2005, in high esteem.

In December, the Queen appointed Camilla, a member of the ancient Order of the Garter, the only spouse of her children to be granted this honor, noted AFP.

Queen Elizabeth will become the only British monarch ever to have reigned for 70 years on Sunday.

"As we mark this anniversary, it gives me pleasure to renew to you the pledge I gave in 1947 that my life will always be devoted to your service," the Queen said, referring to a speech she gave on her 21st birthday.

The Queen also referred to her own 73-year marriage to Philip, who died last April at 99.

"I was blessed that in Prince Philip I had a partner willing to carry out the role of consort and unselfishly make the sacrifices that go with it," she said.

The Queen suffered from health problems late last year. In October, Buckingham Palace revealed that she had spent one night in hospital for “preliminary investigations” before returning to Windsor Castle the next day.

It was later announced that the Queen would not attend the COP26 UN climate conference in Glasgow, though she spoke at the conference via video.