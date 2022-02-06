Michael Ben David has been declared Israel's representative for the Eurovision Song Competition, earning the title with his song 'I.M. on 'The X Factor'. The world's largest singing competition will be broadcast on May 14 by Kan in Israel.

"This song is dedicated to everyone who has ever felt that there is nothing to get up for in the morning and felt useless. There are no rules for anything, we just need to trust ourselves and remember that everything is temporary. Keep imagining and working," Ben David commented.