Israel's Health Ministry on Saturday night reported that 37,977 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed Friday, for a total of 370,798 active cases countrywide.

Of those, 2,805 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, among them 1,213 whose condition is serious.

Among the 370 whose condition is critical are 270 coronavirus-positive patients who are intubated, and 16 who are on ECMO (heart and lung) machines.

Reinfection with COVID-19 is becoming more common, with 6.53% of all confirmed recovered individuals testing positive at least one additional time.

The Health Ministry also said that 23 coronavirus-positive patients died on Friday, and 14 died so far on Saturday. The new deaths bring this week's total to 295, and the total deaths since the start of the pandemic to 9,135.

Meanwhile, the infection coefficient - which does not include unreported home antigen tests - has dropped to 0.88, seemingly indicating that Israel's Omicron wave is on the wane.