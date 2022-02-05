The Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs (JCPA) on Friday published a comprehensive study on the Islamic Movement, the United Arab List (Ra'am), and UAL leader MK Mansour Abbas.

The study brought quotes from articles written by Sheikh Ra'ad Badir, director of the Islamic Movement's Institute for Rulings on Sharia Law and Islamic Studies, to which the UAL is subject.

In one article, Badir wrote, "[The events] which we experienced during the month of Ramadan [May] in the year 2021 were a religious war, 100% (11 days), and it is just one percent of what is hidden in the larger religious war."

"If the larger religious war will be caused by Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, it will be worse than anyone can imagine and it will end with the eviction of all Jews from Palestine, from all of Palestine, from the [Jordan] River to the [Mediterranean] Sea, and the number of Muslim sacrifices will be greater than the number of Muslims who were killed in the past 1,500 years, since we are talking about Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Muslims will protect the holy Quran and their faith with their lives."

Badir's comments are in direct contradiction to claims by senior officials in the Arab sector, who claim that the May 2021 riots were sourced in discrimination against Arabs or the presence of Torah "seed group" communities in mixed cities.