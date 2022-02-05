A 1993 recipe by Whoopi Goldberg, in which she makes fun of Jewish women, has resurfaced.

The Daily Mail recently posted the recipe, titled, "Jewish American Princess Fried Chicken," which Goldberg - whose real name is Caryn Johnson - submitted to the charity cookbook, "Cooking in The Litchfield Hills."

Among those who submitted recipes to the cookbook are former US Senator Joe Lieberman, Diane Sawyer, Eartha Kitt, Diane Von Furstenberg, and Oscar de la Renta.

In her recipe, Whoopi rights, "Send chauffeur to your favorite butcher shop for the chicken (save the brown paper bag). Have your cook 1) Melt equal parts oil and butter 3/4 deep in skillet over moderate heat. 2) Put flour, seasoned with remaining ingredients, into brown paper bag. 3) Rinse chicken parts and place in bag. "

"Then you tightly close top of bag (watch your nails) and shake 10 times.

"Hand bag to Cook, go dress for dinner. While you dress, have Cook preheat oven to 350 degrees and brown chicken slowly in skillet. When evenly browned, have Cook place chicken in dish in oven. Have Cook prepare rest of meal while you touch up your makeup.

"In about half an hour, voila! Dinner is served! You must be exhausted."

At the time, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) called the recipe "insulting" and "anti-Semitic," the Daily Mail added.

"It’s a lousy recipe with insensitive and anti-Semitic ingredients. Whoopi should know better. She needs some sensitivity training, unfortunately. The good people who published it need some sensitivity training too," then-National Director of ADL Abraham Foxman said.

Responding to the outrage, Brad Cafarelli, who was Whoopi's agent at the time said, "Maybe [critics] are not aware that Whoopi is Jewish, so she is certainly not anti-Semitic."

Cafarelli did not respond to the Daily Mail's inquiries about his 1990s comments that Whoopi is Jewish, the site said.