Former Vice President Mike Pence spoke forcefully on Friday about former President Donald Trump’s insistence that he could have overturned the results of the 2020 presidential election, describing Trump’s claim as “wrong,” the Associated Press reported.

Speaking to the Federalist Society conservative group in Florida, Pence made his most strident rebuke of Trump’s allegation to date, commenting on Trump’s attempt this week to convince his supporters that Pence could have acted differently to change the results of the election that President Joe Biden won.

“President Trump is wrong,” Pence said. “I had no right to overturn the election.”

In the past, Pence has only said that he and Trump will never see “eye to eye” on the events of January 6th.

Pence’s speech is seen by pundits as gearing up for a potential run for the 2024 presidential election, which would see him likely going head to head with Trump in the Republican primaries.

On Tuesday, Trump said in a statement that the January 6 committee should be investigating “why Mike Pence did not send back the votes for recertification or approval.”

On Sunday, Trump lashed out at Pence, claiming that the former vice president “could have overturned the Election!”

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)