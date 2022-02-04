Professional wrestler Brian Kendrick was scrapped from his Wednesday debut match with All Elite Wrestling after past offensive statements about the Holocaust, 9/11 and the Sandy Hook shooting came to light.

Kendrick had previously wrestled for the WWE but was given a release on Tuesday, and was set to have his first match with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) on its “AEW Dynamite” program against wrestler John Moxley on Wednesday.

When the comments surfaced, AEW replaced him with new wrestler Wheeler Yuta hours before the match was to take place.

“We’ve been made aware of abhorrent and offensive comments made in the past by Brian Kendrick. There’s no room in AEW for the views expressed by Brian,” AEW president Tony Khan said. “We think it’s best for all that Brian be pulled from tonight’s card as we gather more info. We’ll announce a replacement bout ASAP.”

According to the website Culture Crossfire, in a 2013 Highspots video interview, Kendrick described the Holocaust and Zionists in offensive terms and spoke about conspiracy theories surrounding the 9/11 attacks, the Sandy Hook shooting and the JFK assassination, the New York Post reported. He was also in a 2011 video where he said that “Jewish medics already being flown to Haiti minutes after the [2010] earthquake prepared ready to go” to “scoop up the body parts.”

On Wednesday, Kendrick released an apology on Twitter: “I apologize for all the hurt and embarrassment I have caused with my words. These are not my beliefs and never were beliefs of mine, and I crossed the line.”

