MK Yomtob Kalfon (Yamina) toured Atarot Airport together with the chairman of the Keep Jerusalem organization, Haim Silberstein, to get a closer look at the area of ​​the airport that will, in the future, become a large Jewish neighborhood of 9,000 housing units.

During the tour, which was also attended by Tel Aviv Deputy Mayor Haim Goren and Strategic Adviser Yair Dan, MK Kalfon reviewed the demographic situation and illegal construction in East Jerusalem from a vantage point in the French Hill neighborhood of Jerusalem.

"I was happy to tour with the Keep Jerusalem organization in the east and north of Jerusalem, our eternal capital," Kalfon said. "Massive new construction will ease housing prices in the city, bring young couples back to it and strengthen the capital overall."

The tour took place at the initiative of the Keep Jerusalem organization, which seeks to expose MKs from the coalition and the opposition to the geopolitical challenges of East and North Jerusalem.