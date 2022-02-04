Prospective Ohio Senator Bernie Monero has ended his campaign, saying that he would instead back any candidate for the position that won Donald Trump's endorsement for the position.

“I asked for a private meeting with President Trump this afternoon to discuss the state of the Ohio Senate race. I am a businessman, not a politician. Business leaders recognize patterns before they happen. After talking to President Trump we both agreed this race has too many Trump candidates and could cost the MAGA movement a conservative seat," Monero wrote.

"This race was never about fulfilling a personal ambition, but rather about serving the Country that gave me every opportunity to succeed. Joe Biden is the result of socialist policies infiltrating our institutions and the Senate is the stopgap to prevent Washington, DC from spiraling out of control. We must regain control of the United States Senate and eliminate the possibility of career DC politicians like Tim Ryan from representing Ohio."

"Therefore, today I am ending my U.S. Senate campaign and will return to the private sector. I will focus my efforts on supporting the candidate that wins President Trump’s endorsement," he pledged. "Bridget and I are deeply humbled and honored to have received the support of so many Ohioans including the endorsement from Clermont County."

Monero added his particular hopes for the candidate to be: "This decision may surprise some, but it is what I feel gives us the best chance of success. The stakes are too high. To whomever wins the Senate race, I hope and pray they take the actions needed to stop illegal immigration, bring our manufacturing base back to America, and shrink the size and scale of the Federal Government. It’s not too much for Americans to expect their government work for them.”