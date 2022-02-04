A total of 46,347 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 were reported across Israel Thursday, down from 60,851 on Wednesday, according to data released by the Israeli Health Ministry Friday morning.

The number of new daily infections is down by nearly half from its peak of 85,164 in late January, with the Omicron wave appearing to have passed its peak.

The percentage of tests coming back positive fell to 24.92% Thursday, down from 28.54% a day earlier.

There are now 373,160 known active cases of the virus in Israel, with 1,230,712 total infections reported since the pandemic began.

Of the active cases, 1,132 patients are seriously ill, including 480 people who received three or four doses of the COVID vaccine, 117 vaccinated patients without the booster, and 482 unvaccinated patients. The number of seriously ill patients fell Friday, declining from 1,153 on Thursday.

There were 26 COVID-related deaths reported Thursday, including 13 patients with at least one booster shot, 6 vaccinated without a booster, and 6 unvaccinated patients. There were 54 deaths reported Wednesday. A total of 338 deaths were recorded in the last week, and 9,080 total deaths since the pandemic began in early 2020.

The infection coefficient continues to decline, falling from 0.91 to 0.90, signaling that the pandemic is in decline.