An Orthodox Israeli woman was horrified yesterday to home to an eviction notice on the front door of her small studio apartment.

Chedva Wishinsky, single mother to nine-year-old Ayala and eight-year-old Yosef Shalom explains that paying for basic family expenses such as rent and groceries is almost impossible on her income. Despite working overtime at her job at a call center, Chedva has struggled to pay rent over the past couple of months.

With the help of kind local Rabbis, the twenty-nine-year-old has opened a crowdfunding page where she prays she will raise the funds needed to avoid the eviction. Her candid plea for help is laced with dread:

“This is the scariest thing I’ve faced ever since becoming a single mother. I’m trying so hard not to let my kids see how worried I am but it’s becoming impossible. We have nowhere in the entire world to go. All I want, all I live for, is to protect my kids. Please help us raise enough funds in time so that we can keep our home. My kids have already lost so much in their young impressionable years…Please don’t let them lose this as well.”

No family should ever have to lose their home. Especially a single mom and her two kids. Especially in the unforgiving winter cold. Perhaps if everyone who reads this will donate what they can, two kids and their mother can keep living in the one and only place in the entire world that they have to call home.

