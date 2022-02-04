Former US President Donald Trump will attend the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC 2022) to be held in Orlando later this month. The keynote speeches at the conference will be broadcast live on the Israel National News website.

The 45th president made the announcement in a video posted by Matt Schlapp, head of the American Conservative Union, on his Twitter account.

“I’ll be attending CPAC again this year in Orlando, Florida,” Trump said. “I will see you soon. Going to be a fantastic crowd … let’s have fun.”

Trump, who has attended CPAC conferences since 2011, said he urged the Schlapp and organizers to get "a bigger ballroom this year."

“Last year it was packed and there were thousands of people outside, and they said ‘we’re going to get a real big one,'” he said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has topped recent polls as a potential challenger to Trump in the 2024 Republican presidential primaries, is also slated to attend this year's CPAC.